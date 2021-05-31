POLICE: 13-year-old allegedly shot by 12-year-old during video game dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly staging a drive-by shooting after a 13-year-old was shot in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened at the Shadowbrook Townhomes in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road on Sunday.

Memphis police found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound, records show.

The teen was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Police found an 18-year-old, identified as Keshun Tuggle, and a 12-year-old at the scene of the shooting.

Tuggle told the teen was hit during a drive-by, records show.

Evidence at the scene did not match the story Tuggle and the 12-year-old gave, records show.

Tuggle admitted to staging the crime scene and disposing of the gun.

The 12-year-old told police he shot the 13-year-old with Tuggle’s gun, according to an affidavit. Tuggle reportedly had the gun laying out in the open.

The victim said he was shot over a video game and that the gun belonged to the 12-year-old, the affidavit said.

Tuggle is charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, and Tampering/Fabricating Evidence.

