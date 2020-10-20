Poll worker dismissed after turning voters away

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Election Commission poll worker is off the job.
The commission fired him for trying to turn people away from voting because they had on face-masks with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I Can’t Breathe.’
The incident happened to two women Friday outside the Dave Wells Community Center in Frayser which is being used for early voting.
Two women refused to take off their masks and eventually were allowed to vote.
But they did complain to State Representative Antonio Parkinson who called the Election Commission to investigate the issue.
“There had been several other individuals that had been turned away by these same individuals and they had left the polling location and did not vote,” Parkinson told FOX13. “So I am hoping and praying that they will see this report and go back to Dave Wells or go back to where ever they need to go and make sure their vote is counted.”
The election commission told FOX13 voters are not allowed to wear clothing that promotes a candidate or party.
An election commission spokesperson said the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I Can’t Breathe’ represent an issue.
The spokesperson would not identify the name of the poll worker who was fired.
