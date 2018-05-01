JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville student was fatally struck by a car while walking near her school bus stop Tuesday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Jacksonville.
According to a FHP report, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway at an intersection 'for reasons still under investigation' when she entered the path of a car and was hit.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian as Shaqia Bryant, a student at Ed White Military Academy. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP report stated.
Multiple witnesses tell me driver ran red light, victim was in crosswalk. DCPS says in situations like this they will have specially trained staff to help students. Spokesperson could not say they would specifically have one at Ed White where teen killed in crash attended. pic.twitter.com/kfbRQzxTY5— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2018
Woman who knows the 17 year old victim (and tried to revive her) confirms this is her. Shaquia Bryant, student. pic.twitter.com/C66kpijz5Z— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2018
Multiple witnesses tell Action News Jax, the driver ran a red light and hit Bryant, who was in the crosswalk.
The driver is cooperating with authorities. No word on whether the driver will be facing charges.
Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.
