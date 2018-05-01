  • Student hit and killed near bus stop

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville student was fatally struck by a car while walking near her school bus stop Tuesday morning.

    At approximately 6 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Jacksonville.

    Trending stories:

    According to a FHP report, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway at an intersection 'for reasons still under investigation' when she entered the path of a car and was hit.

    STORY: Jacksonville mom says her 7-year-old son forced to walk over two miles home 

    Authorities have identified the pedestrian as Shaqia Bryant, a student at Ed White Military Academy. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP report stated.

    Multiple witnesses tell Action News Jax, the driver ran a red light and hit Bryant, who was in the crosswalk.

    The driver is cooperating with authorities. No word on whether the driver will be facing charges.

    Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student hit and killed near bus stop