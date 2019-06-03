Suspect arrested following Zoe Jordan kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of Memphis child who went missing for more than 12 hours.
James Williams, 18, was arrested on March 18 in connection to the kidnapping of Zoe Jordan. He is charged with kidnapping and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000
Officers searched the city of Memphis for 13 hours looking for Zoe Jordan over the weekend.
The search began at D-bo's in Southeast Memphis at 8:14 Friday night. Danielle Brown, Zoe's mother, told officers her baby was inside a car that was stolen.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, police were lead to Benoit and Clearly Dr -- and at that time officers located Zoe Jordan.
MPD told FOX1, the man who made the discovery was an ambassador.
Zoe Jordan was immediately taken to Le Bonheur for evaluation.
