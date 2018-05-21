  • Teen killed for his shoes and cellphone, family says

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Family of a slain 16-year-old says he was killed for his shoes and cellphone.

    Police got a call about a shooting on Moncrief Road and Ken Knight Drive just before 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

    Officers found Marquette Clark dead in the roadway.  

    His great aunt Daisy Wise said she believes he was killed in a robbery. She said his shoes and cellphone were missing.

    Trending stories:

    "That’s petty for someone to lose their life over something like that," Wise said. "Whatever it may be, nobody has a right to take nobody’s life.”

    Clark went to Raines High School, according to a Facebook page his family said belonged to him.

    According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime map, there have been 11 assaults and one robbery within a half-mile radius of Ken Knight Drive and Moncrief Road in the past four weeks.

    JSO said officers have no information about a suspect at this time.

    Officers are asking anyone with information about Clark's death to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen killed for his shoes and cellphone, family says