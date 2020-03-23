University of Memphis instructor dies from COVID-19 complications, reports say

The University of Memphis is mourning the loss of a criminal justice instructor.
A UofM spokesperson said Dr. Lenard Wells died on Saturday, March 21.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is also reporting his death, however, they are saying his death was related to complications from the virus.
He died at a hospital in Wisconsin. The tv station reported Wells was traveling in Milwaukee. It does not say how or where it is believed he contracted the virus.
“During his tenure at the University of Memphis as an instructor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Dr. Wells touched the lives of many students. He was well known for his compassion and dedication to the impartation of knowledge and providing guidance to his students regarding their future careers and life." the release said. "Dr. Wells was an insightful instructor, a researcher and a supportive colleague in the department. Many students benefited from his leadership as he worked tirelessly in creating the ”Mock Crime Scene” and perfecting the “Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.” It was a rarity not to observe students in his office seeking his sage advice.
Dr. Wells had worked at the University of Memphis for around seven years and spent 30 years with the Milwaukee Police Department before he started teaching, according to the University of Memphis.
“His untimely passing will leave an indelible void for some time to come. He will be sorely missed by his family, students, and colleagues.”
