University of Memphis instructor dies from COVID-19 complications, reports say

“During his tenure at the University of Memphis as an instructor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Dr. Wells touched the lives of many students. He was well known for his compassion and dedication to the impartation of knowledge and providing guidance to his students regarding their future careers and life." the release said. "Dr. Wells was an insightful instructor, a researcher and a supportive colleague in the department. Many students benefited from his leadership as he worked tirelessly in creating the ”Mock Crime Scene” and perfecting the “Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.” It was a rarity not to observe students in his office seeking his sage advice.