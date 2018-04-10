  • Who the FOX13 Food Drive benefits

    Updated:

    The Mid-South Food Bank distributes more than 13 million meals to people struggling with hunger. Food insecurity is a growing problem, the food bank battles every day.

    Hunger can affect people from all walks of life.

    Many Mid-Southerners are one job loss, medical crisis or household bill away from food insecurity.

    Join us on April 25th for our special collection at the Poplar Plaza shopping center. Bring a non-perishable food item and meet members of the FOX13 team.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who the FOX13 Food Drive benefits

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to get involved in the FOX13 Food Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    2018 FOX13 Spring Food Drive: Dates, time, and more