Who the FOX13 Food Drive benefits

The Mid-South Food Bank distributes more than 13 million meals to people struggling with hunger. Food insecurity is a growing problem, the food bank battles every day.
Hunger can affect people from all walks of life.
Many Mid-Southerners are one job loss, medical crisis or household bill away from food insecurity.
Join us on April 25th for our special collection at the Poplar Plaza shopping center. Bring a non-perishable food item and meet members of the FOX13 team.
