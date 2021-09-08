Woman claims she miscarried after violent arrest caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kesha Gray, the woman whose violent arrest by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies was captured on cell phone video, is speaking to FOX13 about what happened to her that day in March 2020.

She says deputies violated several of her civil rights and claims the arrest led to a miscarriage.

“I feel like i was being stripped of my dignity,” Gray told FOX13.

Gray has filed a lawsuit against Shelby County and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies who were involved in her arrest.

Gray’s lawsuit alleges she was subjected to excessive force and unlawfully arrested and detained without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

“I feel like there are two justice systems,” she said. “There are two Americas and I immediately became a part of that other America.”

On March 29, 2020, Grey says she and her fiancé were driving around looking at real estate for sale. Grey says she and her fiance got into an argument. She asked him to pull over and let her out of the car to walk and cool off.

A witness then called authorities to report her as a victim of domestic assault.

The lawsuit says the witness concocted an elaborate story that described an attempted kidnapping that involved extreme physical violence.

“I explained to the officer that this was a misunderstanding. I was okay. At that point, he wanted to take a report, and I said I can’t make a report that did not happen,” Gray told FOX13.

The lawsuit filed by Donati Law claims the deputies stated anytime they are called out for an investigation, they must file a report. She refused. The deputy allegedly asked for her name, but once again, she refused.

“I did not identify myself because I did not want to make something into nothing. It was not that serious,” Gray said.

Grey believes that is the reason things went left - knowing her rights.

The suit claims Grey was tackled in the street, handcuffed, all while saying she was not being detained and ultimately resulting in her miscarrying.

“I could have been Auhmaud Aubery, Breonna Taylor George Floyd, but I’m still here,” she said.

Grey was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic, resisting official detention, and two counts of assault on the deputies.

A judge eventually dismissed all the charges.

Grey is calling for better training from officers.

FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

SCSO said it does not comment on any pending litigation.

