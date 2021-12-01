Young Dolph laid to rest in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., Young Dolph, was held Tuesday in Memphis.

The procession for Young Dolph leaving the church to a cemetery in South Memphis where the superstar will be laid to rest. pic.twitter.com/Ee8QDhoGxy — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 30, 2021

Memphis police told FOX13 they were assisting with traffic during the celebration of life. When the procession drove off, the hearse was covered in white roses as the community watched a legend travel to his final resting spot.

People inside the event shared photos of the program with FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre. The family wanted the media to stay a safe distance away to not interrupt the program.

Young Dolph’s service was held at First Baptist Church Broad Street. Then the family’s caravan of black SUVs was escorted by security and Memphis Police to the cemetery across from Hamilton High School, Young Dolph’s alma mater.

FOX13 has learned plans are in the works for a public ceremony, a chance for fans to say their goodbyes to a man they loved so much who they say gave so much to Memphis.

The public ceremony for Young Dolph will be held on December 16 at FedExForum.

FOX13 was the first on the scene when Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

The owner of the shop where the shooting happened told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and shot and killed him at the South Memphis bakery.

Pictures from inside of Young Dolph’s funeral program. The picture of him and his grand mother on what I’m told by family friend is the first time she ever flew. pic.twitter.com/KoiGj0uWnq — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 30, 2021





