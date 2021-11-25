Young Dolph’s family releases statement one week after his murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the nation continues to mourn the death of Young Dolph a week later, we have also waited to hear from Dolph’s family.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The family has finally spoken out after the killing of their beloved husband, father, son, nephew and friend.

The statement comes through Dolph’s publicist.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people. We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

The family went on to include an excerpt from a poem by poet Rudyard Kipling.

“If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch; If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run- Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And-which is more-you’ll be a man my son.”

