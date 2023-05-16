MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis elementary school was placed on lockdown right around the time parents were picking up their children on Tuesday.
Germanshire Elementary School on Germantown Road was placed on a precautionary lockdown around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a man was trying to gain entry to the school but was unable, prompting the lockdown.
Police said that man was detained and the precautionary lockdown was lifted.
