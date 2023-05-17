SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - A Mid-South community is left in mourning after two teenagers died of an apparent overdose in a school parking lot less than an hour before graduation at Fayette-Ware High School.
A third girl is at home recovering, according to a relative contacted on Facebook.
The girl was initially rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, according to a spokesperson for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The relative declined to identify the girl or disclose what the girl may have been taking, saying no one in the family has yet spoken to her about the incident.
Ray Garcia, the spokesman, said county officials will have to await toxicology results as part of the autopsy before being able to disclose the substance the girls had been using. The report will come from a TBI lab, Garcia said.
The survivor is 16 years old.
The two girls who died have not been identified but are ages 16 and 17, officials said. They died before help could help ever reached them.
County officials reported 19 overdose deaths in 2021, the most recent year data is available. Four of those were someone younger than 25, according to a FOX13 News examination.
The office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, as part of a settlement to resolve legal claims against four companies for their role in the opioid crisis, will receive up to $600 million of $26 billion being sent to several states.
The money is being disbursed to counties in the state as part of an opioid abatement program.
Fayette County received more than $164,000.
Fayette County Mayor Rhea Taylor said the county received the first installment of the money in December.
Taylor said discussions among county officials about how to allocate the funds are still ongoing but said the money will likely go toward education programs.
Resources for drug treatment and education in the county are few, he said.
“Resources in Fayette County are thin. We use treatment facilities outside the county,” such as Lakeside Behavioral Health System in Memphis, he said.
“That’s something we’re going to have to address in the future.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives