MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Steve Pearl, the longtime facilities manager at Christ Church in East Memphis, died after an attack outside his home just a few minutes’ drive from the church.
His family is asking for the public’s help finding the people responsible for his death.
Pearl was beaten outside his home on Watson Street just before 6 a.m. in what neighbors believe was an attempted robbery.
Pearl’s family told FOX13 he worked at Christ Church for more than 25 years.
The senseless act of violence took him from his church family as well as his three children, and more than a dozen grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
“He was unresponsive. I got down on the ground and propped his head up, but he just wasn’t responding,” Ames Saunders, Pearl’s next-door neighbor said. “I mean, it’s just so sad. He was a man making plans for the future, just like all of us do, and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, that’s it.”
Saunders said on the morning of May 6, he heard commotion and a gunshot.
The men who attacked Pearl were caught on camera jumping out of an SUV then attacking him.
Saunders believes the gunshot was fired as one of the men pistol whipped Pearl.
He said he rushed outside and the two men took off, but his neighbor was already unresponsive.
“He was just loading his car up. I guess getting ready to go to work,” Saunders said. “Very surreal, you know? To have someone that you’ve known for the last few years, had a number of conversations with? Then, the next time you see him, he’s just unconscious on the ground.”
Pearl died from his injuries on May 8.
He was 74.
Loved ones told FOX13 he will be remembered for his faith and generosity.
Neighbors believe the men responsible were just cruising around the neighborhood looking for people to rob.
Allen West, who lived across the street from Pearl, said they knew each other for decades. He left his own home just minutes before the attack. Now, he is morning his friend and realizing how close he came to being a victim himself.
“He was a great guy who would do anything for you. A real humble fellow and a real servant,” West said. “A bunch of cowards. To attack an old man when he’s not looking- they have no guts.”
Christ Church Pastor Parul Lawler prayed for Pearl and his family during Sunday morning’s service, calling for healing in the wake of the attack.
“And so God, we grieve this incident out of love for our brother. In our grief, we pray that you administer the comfort of the holy spirit within our hearts. We are not asking that you take the grief away, we are just asking, meet us in our grief as we worship,” Lawler said. “We lift Steve to you and pray for waves of healing grace.”
MPD is asking anyone with information on the case to reach out to Crimestoppers at (901)528-2274 (CASH).
Pearl’s family believes the attackers could have been driving an early 2000s Suzuki XL-7.
