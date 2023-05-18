Look at these cats! Kittens named after Memphis rappers up for adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Look at these old school rap cats!
Project Pat, BlocBoy (as in BlocBoy JB), Gotti (as in Yo Gotti), Eightball (as in 8ball), MJG and Dolph (as in Young Dolph) all pay homage to rappers from Memphis.
And this crew of two-month-old kittens can be adopted from Memphis Animal Services (MAS).
Below is MAS's descriptions of the kittens with their adoption numbers:
- Meet Project Pat (#MASA22530), our sweet little girl who loves playing with her siblings and adores all sorts of toys! She's searching for a low-key family with other animals to play with. Project Pat can sometimes be skittish, so a calm environment is purr-fect for her!
- BlocBoy (#MASA22531) may have a boyish name, but she's all girl! She adores being held, is kid-friendly, and is always ready to play. BlocBoy would thrive as a single kitty or as part of a loving family where she can enjoy lots of playtime and attention.
- Tiny but mighty, Gotti (#MASA22532) loves exploring and will happily chat with you when hungry! She'd do well with a family with a quiet environment and plenty of playtime. Give Gotti space to roam, and she'll love you furever!
- Eightball (#MASA22534) is our introverted kitty who appreciates some alone time. She'd prefer a peaceful home as a single kitty or a low-key fur sibling. If you're seeking a calm companion, Eightball is your girl.
- Our energetic boy, MJG (#MASA22535), is coming out of his shell and loves to play with his siblings! If you're looking for an adventurous kitten who enjoys some cuddles, MJG might be the perfect match for you!
- Last but not least, Dolph (#MASA22536) is our precious love bug with captivating multi-colored eyes! He enjoys playtime but is equally happy socializing with you. Dolph would thrive in a family with kids or other animal siblings, sharing his endless love!
Scroll through the photo gallery below for photos of the kittens:
Anyone interested in adopting the kittens can email MAS at mas@memphistn.gov.
