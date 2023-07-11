MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 3.5-acre solar panel farm could be going up next to a fast-food restaurant in order to help power it.
The Memphis City Council Planning and Zoning Committee gave the green light for the special use permit, commercial mixed-use, at its regular meeting July 11.
With future final council approval, the solar panels would be installed on property located on the west side of Getwell Road at Shelby Drive and next to a Captain D’s restaurant.
The applicant for the land use is Nufish, LLC.
The solar panels would not be taller than 10 feet, and are anticipated to produce 250 to 275 kilowatt hours on an annual basis, developers told council members.
Josh Whitehead, with Burch, Porter & Johnson, PLLC, said the firm's incentive for the alternative power source is lost power.
"Over the past 7 month it's lost half-a-million dollars from sales due to power outages," he said.
If the panels prove effective, they could add panels to other restaurants, if adequate space is available.
The developer explained that the solar panels would be linked to MLGW's grid, and any excess power from it would lead to a reimbursement payment from MLGW via TVA.
Committee members were enthusiastic about the project and other beneficial implications, including making it a field trip for students to visit and learn about the trending, clean power source.
While Tennessee congressmen are concerned about agricultural acres being converted to large solar panels, Councilman Chase Carlisle said this kind of power is promising for cities.
"In urban environments there are excess blighted properties that have no value. Now all of the sudden you can start to look at smaller solar installations to power pocket neighborhoods or small retail centers," he said.
"This is the first I’ve seen in Memphis an application. I’ll be interested to see how this goes and the implications for Memphis."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Orthopedic surgeon shot to death by patient inside Campbell Clinic, police say
- Officer hit by man in stolen car with child inside, police say
- Thieves shatter glass at Memphis jewelry store in smash-and-grab, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives