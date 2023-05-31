MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman allegedly used a machete to commit a carjacking.
Caitlin Devine, 37, was charged with carjacking, burglary of a vehicle, theft of property $1,000 or less and vandalism $2,500-$1,000.
A man was sitting inside his Toyota Tacoma on May 30 on Matthews Street, in North Memphis near Hollywood Street, when a woman approached and opened the car's passenger door.
She pointed a machete at the man's chest and demanded he drive.
Instead, the driver got out of the truck and the woman climbed over into the driver's seat and drove.
Another man at the scene was a witness to the incident.
He told police he saw the woman intentionally ram the truck into the parking lot's gate, then drive the truck into a ditch.
He held the woman there until police arrived, police said.
Devine admitted to police that she forced the man out of the car with a machete and also stealing clothing out of another car.
