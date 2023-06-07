MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said someone is tampering with the mail where she lives.
And she thinks it has to be some sort of inside job.
She said she is at least the seventh victim in the last month.
The resident said it’s not easy getting into the mailroom at The Elevation At Autumn Ridge in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. And she said their mailboxes were not tampered with.
Still, she said she and other residents have gotten mail that’s been opened and some with money missing.
"I'm going to do all I can to see that this stops. This is ridiculous. You are robbing the senior citizens,” said Alice Batts, the resident.
She claimed that she is the latest victim of mail theft.
"I have the app on my phone that shows what is coming. It said, envelope perfect. I get it out of the mail yesterday and it is like this, ripped from the bottom,” said Batts.
And she said the $50 her pastor and First Lady sent her for her birthday is missing.
Batts said the thefts started around Mother’s Day. She claims she is at least the seventh victim.
"Anything that someone gives us that is extra," Batts said. "That is something we usually take and use for something we normally cannot get.”
Batts believes a United States Postal Service employee may be behind the thefts because you need a key to enter the mailroom and their locked mailbox has not been tampered with.
The USPS Office of Inspector General said they cannot confirm or deny they are investigating a specific case in Memphis.
But the office issued the following statement:
“This type of behavior within the postal service is not tolerated and is a rare occurrence. The overwhelming majority of postal service employees are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior."
"I think they are targeting senior citizens because they feel like we will let it slide and keep our mouths shut,” Batts said.
And some may have, but not Batts. She filed a police report and has a message for the thief.
"Good game, wrong player," Batts said.
FOX13 called the office at The Elevation, which confirmed this has happened multiple times and it has filed reports.
You can get a look at your mail before it gets to you.
The post office offers a free service called Informed Delivery that sends you pictures of your mail each day. It’s free: usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm.
To report suspected mail losses, call Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 or visit uspis.gov.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Brinks employee accused of stealing more than $600K from company, records show
- 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Memphis golf course, Shelby Co. DA says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives