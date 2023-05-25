CORDOVA, Tenn. - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Cordova, according to United States Postal Inspector Susan Link.
Link said the robbery happened on Thursday, May 24 around 2:20 p.m. on Whitcomb Lane.
The robbers showed a gun but the carrier was not injured, the postal inspector said.
The man who robbed the carrier was either 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2 and about 180-190 pounds, Link said.
If you know anything about this robbery, the postal inspector urged you to call United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
