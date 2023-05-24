GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Business owners in Germantown are worried about their mail getting stolen from the U.S. Post Office.
Robyn Tyler, owner of Germantown Day Spa, told FOX13 she had three checks stolen from the post office in Collierville.
Tyler told FOX13 the thieves managed to steal three checks and wash them. According to the US Postal Inspection Service, check washing is when someone steals a check and washes the check in a certain chemical to remove ink.
This enables the thieves to write any amount they want on the check. Tyler told FOX13 the thieves also managed to make two additional fake checks.
Tyler said whoever stole her checks attempted to cash each check for $5,000.
Tyler said she doesn’t normally write checks in large amounts, so the amount each check was written for was flagged by her bank. Taylor tells FOX13 she no longer feels safe taking her mail to the post office.
