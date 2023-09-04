Makayla Campbell and Queshawn Partee

Makayla Campbell and Queshawn Partee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said on Monday that there are several missing kids in the City of Memphis.

Some of those kids who are missing include 16-year-old Makayla Campbell, who's been missing since last Tuesday.

Also missing is 15-year-old Queshawn Partee. He's been missing since Thursday.

