MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local movie company is offering a promotion for film fans.
Sunday, Aug. 27, is National Cinema Day, and Malco Theaters are offering $4 tickets for patrons.
Tickets for the special priced admission go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 23, and can be purchased online at www.malco.com and also by clicking on the Malco movie app.
