MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man accused of firing shots outside of a Jewish school in Memphis last month has been booked in the the Shelby County jail, records show.
Joel Alejandro Bowman, 33, was charged with several offenses, including carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt second-degree murder and assault against a first responder, according to his arrest affidavit.
On July 31, 2023, Bowman was armed with a gun when he allegedly tried to get inside Margolin Hebrew Academy on White Station Road, records show. He had "a brief interaction" with a school contractor at the campus before he pointed the weapon at the contractor and fired two shots.
The contractor was not hit, court documents say.
While walking back to his 2021 Dodge Ram truck, Bowman fired another shot in the school parking lot, records show.
According to court documents, he fired at least four shots while on or near school property.
According to the documents, Bowman also went to different locations in Shelby County. He was stopped by two officers on McCrory Avenue, where he got out of his truck, lifted both of his hands and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a shot and struck Bowman, records show.
He was taken to Region One Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
He was booked into the Shelby County jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.
He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
