MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly engaging in sex with a 15-year-old, police said.

Michael Vaughn, 25, was charged with statutory rape.

A woman called Memphis Police on March 25 from the Oak Court Mall in East  Memphis about finding sexually explicit texts in her 15-year-old daughter's cell phone, the police report says.

The four sexual encounters, she said, happened at Oak Court between January and March.

Vaughn, who is nine years, one-month older than the teenager, was identified  in a police in a six-person photo lineup.

His bond was set at $100,000.

