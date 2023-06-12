MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly engaging in sex with a 15-year-old, police said.
Michael Vaughn, 25, was charged with statutory rape.
A woman called Memphis Police on March 25 from the Oak Court Mall in East Memphis about finding sexually explicit texts in her 15-year-old daughter's cell phone, the police report says.
The four sexual encounters, she said, happened at Oak Court between January and March.
Vaughn, who is nine years, one-month older than the teenager, was identified in a police in a six-person photo lineup.
His bond was set at $100,000.
