MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will seek the death penalty for Cleotha Henderson, the man charged with the murder of Eliza Fletcher.

Henderson appeared in court on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

During the court appearance, the Shelby's County District Attorney's Office filed a notice seeking to give Henderson the death penalty in relation to Fletcher's murder.

The court decided to combine the four cases that are against him into one.

Prosecutors on May 25 stated that the prosecution and the defense needed to review more things from TBI.

Fletcher was kidnapped on September 2, 2022 while she was jogging near the University of Memphis, police said. Authorities claim Henderson put her in a SUV and drove off.

Her body was later found days later.

About a year prior to Fletcher's murder, Alicia Franklin claimed that Henderson raped her.

No trial date is set.