MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleotha Henderson is set to appear in court today for the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and other previous warrants.

The court decided to combine the four cases that are against him into one.

Thursday, July 6, is the new court set date.

Prosecutors on May 25 stated that the prosecution and the defense needed to review more things from TBI.

Alicia Franklin’s suit claims Cleotha Abston Henderson raped her a year before he killed Eliza Fletcher.

FOX13 has been told that over 500 rape kits that were sent to Florida in March to be tested are coming back to Tennessee today.

Also, over 300 more rape kits are will be sent to Florida fore testing as well.