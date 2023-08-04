MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A secret love affair and drug-induced cross-country murder spree left a man dead in Memphis at the hands of a couple authorities have called serial killers.
Now, one of those accused killers is back in Memphis.
Tyler Terry will face first-degree murder charges in Shelby County for the murder of Danterrio Coates.
Prosecutors said that Terry and his partner, Adrienne Simpson, pulled up on Scheibler Road in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood as they made their cross-country, blood-fueled road trip.
When they pulled off, Coates lifeless body was left lying in the middle of the street, prosecutors allege.
Authorities claim that was just one stop on the couple's journey.
It started, officials say, in South Carolina of 2021. Police said the pair murdered Simpson's husband Eugene and a man named Thomas Harden.
Simpson has already pled guilty to her role in the crime spree.
From South Carolina, the two are alleged to have traveled to St. Louis where prosecutors said Terry and Simpson pulled up along side a man and shot at his car 10 times while trying to rob him.
Then, according to authorities, the two found another couple in their car and shot them while robbing them for money to buy drugs.
Barbara Goodkin died and Stanly Goodkin was injured during Terry and Simpson's St. Louis stop.
But, the two also stopped to rob and shoot Sergei Zacharev in a hotel parking lot before making their escape, police said.
After traveling through Memphis and leaving Coates dead, police said the couple came back to South Carolina where they were spotted and a chase ensued, ending with Terry firing a bullet through a police officer's windshield.
Simpson was caught immediately but Terry ran into the woods, leading to a week-long manhunt before he was eventually captured.
Both Terry and Simpson have already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murders in South Carolina.
FOX13 was not able to get an update on the charges out of Missouri but on Monday, Terry will have a chance to plea to Danterrio Coates murder in Memphis.
