MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of organizing the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has posted bond and released from jail, according to court records with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, records show that Hernandez Govan left the jail.
Previously, he posted bond.
Govan received a $90,000 bond on Thursday, May 11, 2023, exactly six months after he was arrested in connection to the Memphis rapper's death.
With that $90,000 bond, Govan's bail could have been as low as $9,000.
BOND SET FOR HERNANDEZ GOVAN $90k: Hernandez Govan charged with the first-degree murder of Young Dolph. He’s also charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Young Dolph. pic.twitter.com/UInjWd3HOT— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 11, 2023
Govan was arrested on November 11, 2022, just days before the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph's death.
He has pled not guilty to all charges and has moved on from his former attorney, Bill Massey, in favor of Atlanta-based attorney Manny Arora.
"While we can't get into the facts of the case, the judge has instructed us not to, I do support Mr. Govan's plea of not guilty and that's why I took the case," Arora said.
Court records from his May 11 appearance before Judge Lee Coffee state "the state has more clearly determined the role that the Defendant played in the alleged conspiracy" and, "safety and medical concerns exist that militate in favor of alternative custody arrangements for the Defendant.
That court documents also states that the family of Young Dolph was made aware of the bond agreement and "stands behind the State's recommendations and these actions".
"The important thing is that we have consulted with the family and they understand why we are doing what we are doing and they approve," said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.
Particular conditions of his bond were sealed by an order from the judge.
The 43-year-old Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Authorities accuse him of being the one who ordered Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill the Memphis rapper, whos real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., at Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.
Govan's charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder stem from that deadly shooting. But his third charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, dates back to June of 2021.
That's when, officials claim, Govan began his plot to murder Young Dolph.
Johnson and Smith have also been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
