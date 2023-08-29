COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The man accused of fatally shooting a doctor in Collierville last month has been ordered to undergo further mental evaluation, according to his lawyer.
An attorney for Larry Pickens told FOX13 on Tuesday night that Pickens will be evaluated at Middle Tennessee Mental Institute.
Pickens, 26, is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 24 in Collierville.
He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot to death Dr. Benjamin Mauck on July 11, 2023, inside an exam room at Campbell Clinic in Collierville.
Police said he told officers he had unmedicated schizophrenia.
A judge ordered a mental health evaluation during his last court appearance.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives