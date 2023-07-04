MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for stabbing a woman to death, according to Memphis Police.
On July 3 at approximately 9:15 a.m., police went to a wounding call on Rosewind Circle.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds.
According to an affidavit, the woman was stabbed on the cheek and neck; there was a bloody knife on a table; and a man, later identified as Gregory Cole, was standing over the body.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cole was arrested and, during questioning, told police that killing his grandmother was his "best option", police said.
Gregory Cole was charged with first-degree murder.
