MEMPHIS. Tenn. - A man allegedly pointed a handgun at a pregnant woman and threatened to make her "disappear."
Qorderion Mosby, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, police said.
An eight-month pregnant woman said a man she is acquiantance with confronted her, and tried to fight her and another woman.
As Mosby left her at her residence he said, "I'll make ya'll disappear!"
He got a pistol from a parked car, then pointed it at the two women's heads, continuing to threaten them, police said.
He sped away in an Infiniti.
Two days later both women went to MPD's Ridgeway Station and gave a statement, adding that Mosby had shown violent behavior with a pistol previously.
The woman said she feared for her life.
Both identified Mosby in a photo lineup.
MPD watched video surveillance of the incident, they said.
Investigators learned that Mosby was wanted by police as a confirmed gang member, and that he plead guilty to aggravated assault on March 1, 2022.
He was placed by a judge on state probation through Feb. 28, 2025.
His bond was set at $100,000.
