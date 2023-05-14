MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children and a man are injured following a shooting on I-40, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting at I-40 and Hollywood Avenue at 1:42 a.m. on May 14.
When MPD made the scene, a man and two boys, ages 10 and 13, were found hurt, police said.
The man was taken to Baptist East Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and the children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, according to Memphis Police.
According to MPD, the suspects sped away in a black Chevy Camaro.
If you have any information about this shooting that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
