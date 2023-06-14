Breezy Valley Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Cordova Tuesday night.

On June 13 at approximately 11:30 p.m., The Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to a scene on Breezy Valley Drive, off Macon Road.

A man, who was possibly armed, was barricaded in a residence with another person.

A SWAT team was also at the scene.

Several homes were evacuated for safety.

Later at 12:04 a.m., on June 14, the barricade situation ended peacefully.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the other person inside was safe.

 This remains an active investigation by SCSO detectives.

