HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. - The U.S. Marshals captured a man who was wanted in a multi-state crime spree in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Charges for Cory Waldrop, 39, included being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, theft and possession of drugs, officials said.
According to the U.S. Marshals, he was captured in a creek bed near Hornsby in Hardeman County.
Waldrop had warrants that were issued in Chester, McNairy, Madison and Hardeman counties in Tennessee, as well as two counties in Mississippi, officials said.
He was booked in the Hardeman County Jail, officials said.
