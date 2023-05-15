MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after a nine-year-old girl was shot and killed in Walker Homes, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at 3:05 p.m. at a home along Biscayne Road.
Officers were told that a 7-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old sister while he was playing with a gun, police said.
When MPD made the scene, the girl was found shot, and was unresponsive, according to court documents.
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where she later died, police said.
A woman and a man, James Bowen, were brought in by Memphis Police, documents show.
Bowen told Memphis Police that the 7-year-old boy went inside of the home and told him that he shot his sister and that she was laying outside by a car, police said.
Bowens told police that the boy got the gun out of his car and accidentally shot the girl, records show.
Bowens is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated child abuse, according to official court documents.
