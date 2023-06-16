BARTON, Miss. - A man is behind bars after killing a woman and barricading himself inside of a home in Barton, according to Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.
Dickerson said they took the man into custody about two hours after he started a standoff with authorities.
Prior to the standoff he shot a woman to death and then ran over her body, Dickerson told FOX13.
FOX13 is in Barton gathering new details about who this man is and what led to the deadly encounter.
Check back for updates.
