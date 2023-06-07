MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for shooting someone to death, before running away.
According to the Memphis Police Department, on June 5 at about 12:28 p.m., officers went to the scene of a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard, off Quinn Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Dedrick Armstrong, shot multiple times next to the rear passenger door of a 2001 Maroon Saturn SL with a TN tag BDQ 6570.
Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, Markel Conley, walked up to Armstrong, fired multiple shots, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Markel Conley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
