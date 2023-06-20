COVINGTON, Tenn. - The man police said fired shots at a woman as she ran from a home with two children inside was arrested, according to the Covington Police Department.

The gunfire rang out on South College Street on June 18, police said.

Covington Police said that they saw 37-year-old Corey Brown come out of a home and shoot at a woman who ran from the residence.

When officers approached Brown, they said he took off.

Shell casing could be found inside of the home where the domestic assault took place, along with two children ages 3 and 6, according to police.

Police said the woman claimed that Brown also strangled her inside of that house.

About 10 shell casings in all, both inside and outside of the home, were found, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, Brown surrendered to Tipton County authorities, the police department said.

Covington Police said that Brown gave detectives his account of the incident. Detectives looked in multiple locations to find the gun, but had still not found the weapon by Tuesday evening, police said.

Covington Police asked anyone with information about this case to give them a call at 901-475-1261.