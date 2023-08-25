MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 31-year-old man was arrested after the shooting death of another man in downtown Memphis earlier this week, records show.
Monnie Coston was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Gregory Butler, court documents allege.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting on Poplar Avenue, just west of Danny Thomas Boulevard, and found a man had died at the scene.
Police said a man considered a suspect in the shooting fled north on Danny Thomas.
According to court documents, a relative of Butler flagged down Memphis Police officers the following day near Bellevue and North Parkway and identified Coston as the alleged shooter in Butler's death.
The relative pointed out Coston, who was arrested after a short foot chase, documents say.
The shooting happened after a fight between Butler and Coston earlier in the day, court documents allege.
According to court documents, Coston was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, records show.
