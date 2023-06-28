MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after two attempts to carjack the same driver, according to court documents.
The driver learned it was not a joke, records show.
Buster Logan, 40, was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, criminal attempt of a carjacking, and two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, records show.
The driver of a Dodge pickup who was an acquaintance of Logan told police he arrived to pick up Logan on East Shelby Drive on March 27, records show.
Logan pulled a shotgun, pointed it at the driver and demanded he get out of the truck, records show.
The driver grabbed the keys and got out, records show, but Logan caught up with the driver and convinced him he was not serious.
Both got back in the truck, records show.
Then Logan once again pointed the shotgun at the driver and demanded he first give him the keys and his cell phone before getting out of it, records show. Logan drove the truck away.
The man identified Logan in a police photo lineup, records show.
His bond was set at $115,000, records show.
