MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man responsible for taking care of several dogs while their owner was in prison was arrested Thursday after the animals were found malnourished and "near death" in chains inside a cage at a Memphis home, court documents say.
Justin Shelton, 32, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, according to his arrest affidavit.
On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Memphis Police officers responded to a home on Holt Drive after an animal control worker found two adult dogs and five puppies chained up in a cage on the property, records show.
They all were malnourished and close to dying, the employee told MPD.
Court documents say that Shelton told officers that he was watching the animals for six months while the owner was incarcerated.
Another animal control worker rushed the animals to a veterinarian hospital for care, records show.
Shelton was booked at 201 Poplar.
No bond information was available.
