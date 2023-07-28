MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 dug through criminal records and discovered that one of the people charged with beating a teen at a Memphis Cheddar's previously pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Darius Brantley, 30, is one of four people charged with the assault of a 17-year-old boy working as a host at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on North Germantown Parkway.

Brittany Brantley, 31, Carol Brantley, 50, and 23-year-old Kaitlin Brantley were also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1:39 Four arrested in assault on Cordova restaurant employee, police say MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people have been arrested for assaulting a teenage employee at a resta…

The teen host said that the four become upset when he separated their large party of eight. In order to avoid an hours-long wait, the teen told FOX13 that he split their party into two, leading to an argument over all of them not being seated together.

The teen told FOX13, "I blacked out" after one of the men in the party punched him, causing him to wound up flayed out on the ground.

After searching the criminal history of each of the four arrested, FOX13 learned that Darius Brantley pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on November 8, 2021, the result of an incident that occurred on June 2, 2019.

Darius Brantley was sentenced to three years in the Shelby County Department of Corrections, online records show.