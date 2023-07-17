MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged for allegedly breaking into cars at FedEx's employee parking lot, records show.
Dezarius Carter, 18, was charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, five counts of vandalism $2,500-$10,000, theft of property $1,000 or les and criminal trespass, records show.
A FedEx security guard held a man who was not an employee from leaving the property on July 14, when a police officer arrived at the scene, a police report reads.
He was one one of four men in a car with no license plate, the guard told the officer, records show.
Carter said he did not participate in the car break-ins that targeted five cars, records show.
A "Louis Vuitton" brand purse was found in Carter's pocket, police said.
Carter's bond was set at $2,500, records show.
