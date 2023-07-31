MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for allegedly pulling the driver out of a parked tractor trailer and getting the truck towed.
Cathey Colton, 29, was charged with carjacking.
A Freightliner truck driver was parked at a lot on Lamar Avenue on April 16 when a man placed a security boot on the truck and demanded $265 for its removal, according to a police report.
The driver said he payed the fine, but Cathey told him he did not receive the money.
The driver was sitting inside the truck when Cathy and five other security guards broke open his door and physically removed him from it, police said.
The truck was then towed, per Cathy's instruction, to a lot on West Mallory Avenue, according to the court document.
Cathey was identified in a police photo lineup.
No bond information was released.
