MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for firing off a gun in Downtown Memphis early Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that shots rang out at Peabody and Fourth Street around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

That's just a block down from where eight people were shot less than a week prior.

3:23 ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence It was yet another act of gun violence that is forcing our city leaders to take a closer look at what can be done at the local level, especially in the entertainment district on a weekend night.

It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 17 when bullets struck eight people in Downtown Memphis at the intersection of B.B. King and Peabody Place, MPD said.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made in that shooting.

2:06 Police release new footage of shooting in Downtown Memphis that left 8 people injured A police report obtained by FOX13 unveiled new details about the mass shooting that left eight people injured in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning.

That mass shooting sparked debate among city leaders on how to improve safety in Downtown Memphis, especially in the areas around Beale Street.

Some ideas thrown around by officials such as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Police Chief CJ Davis include encouraging bars on Beale Street to close down at midnight and bringing back a traffic plan to curb late-night crime in the area, though no official proposal had been released at the time this article was published.

2:39 Mayor Jim Strickland’s safety plan may include asking restaurants, bars to close early Memphis mayor is sharing with FOX13 parts of what some may call a controversial plan to address downtime crime. It comes after a spray of gunfire over the weekend sent eight people to the hospital with injuries.

When officers arrived Thursday morning, they said they saw 41-year-old Kevin Smith firing a handgun.

Smith put the gun on the ground when police commanded him to and was taken into custody without incident, MPD said.

Nobody was injured in this round of gunfire, police said.

Smith has been charged with reckless endangerment.