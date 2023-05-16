MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after shooting and killing his brother on May 15, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a call about a man being shot on Frayser Boulevard, according to court documents.
When MPD arrived at the address, they found a man under a car porch who had been shot, police said.
Officers were told by a family member at the scene that the man was shot by his own brother, according to official records.
According to MPD, when officers entered the house, they found Demondo Johnson. Johnson told MPD that he shot his brother, Kshune Johnson, by nodding his head, records show.
Kshune Johnson was pronounced dead by the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) around 3:46 p.m. that day.
Records show that three witnesses positively identified Demondo Johnson as the man who shot and killed Kshune Johnson.
Demondo Johnson refused to give a statement to Memphis Police Investigators and the gun that was used was never found, police said.
Johnson is charged with second degree murder, records show.
