MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after a road rage incident turned deadly, according to Memphis Police.
On June 10 at approximately 7:15 a.m., police went to a scene on East Mallory Avenue, regarding a shooting call, records show.
When officers arrived, they found a black Toyota pickup truck struck a pole, records show.
The driver, Obed Merida, was slumped over in the seat, with a gunshot wound to the head, records show.
The truck also had bullet holes through the rear window, records show.
Merida was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, records show.
A surviving victim told police that Merida was picking him up from his home, records show.
During the drive on East Mallory Avenue, near Titus Street, a red Toyota Camry with TN tag 7W8 7X7 cut the pickup truck off, according to an affidavit.
Merida would then drive around the Camry, records show.
As the two drove to the South Goodlett and East Mallory Avenue intersection, gunshots were fired, documents say.
During investigations, the same Camry arrived at a Q Mart on Getwell Road, occupied by a man, Damarr Jones, and an unknown woman, records show.
Police found that the Camry was registered in Jones' name, and at an apartment address on Ezell Street, court records show.
A search warrant was executed and police found the following items, according to court documents:
- Brass, spent 9mm shell casing on driver side of vehicle
- Loaded Glock handgun with 17 live rounds, 1 in chamber and an extended magazine on the nightstand
- 28 grams of ecstasy
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- A digital scale
- An empty gun magazine
During interviews, Jones said he did not wake up until 2 p.m., but then contradicted his statement and said he was driving the Toyota Camry, records show.
Jones denied entering the Q Mart, and then later admitted he did go inside to buy juice, documents say.
Jones said he also heard a gunshot, but denied shooting at the black pickup truck, records show.
No other vehicles were in proximity of the victim and suspect's vehicles, according to police.
Damarr Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture or sell, and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony.
It was later reported on March 1, 2012, Jones was sentenced to 6 years for robbery, records show.
