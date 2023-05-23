MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing murder charges after shooting two people, one to death, according to Memphis Police.
On May 14, MPD responded to a shooting call at an address on Webbway Drive, at the Lakeville Townhomes.
When officers arrived, it was vacant and no shooting victim was found.
A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
The victim would later be pronounced dead.
While also at the scene, police found another shooting victim who was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
RELATED: Man in critical condition after shots fired in Whitehaven, police say
Later on May 16, Rickey Crutcher was developed as a person of interest, and was interviewed by police.
During the interview, Crutcher admitted to shooting a man to death, court records showed.
Rickey Crutcher was arrested and charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and employing firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives