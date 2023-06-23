MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a deadly hit-and-run last year that killed a Le Bonheur Children's Hospital nurse, according to court documents.
Nicholas Sidney was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic-related offenses, records show.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2022, Julia Maxwell was walking in the crosswalk on Winchester Road near Clark Road with two other people when a car ran a red light and hit the woman, court documents say.
The car took off after the crash, police said.
Maxwell had recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant when she was killed, hospital officials said at the time.
According to court documents, two Memphis Police officers saw a 2011 Toyota Camry run the red light and hit Maxwell before taking off.
An officer followed the vehicle in his patrol car and reported that the Camry struck a Camaro near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and East Shelby Drive, documents say.
Documents allege that the Camry fled that scene before pulling over to a parking lot on Hickory Hill Road.
A witness told police that the driver of the Camry got out of the vehicle and climbed a fence onto her workplace's property, documents say. The witness later identified Sidney as the driver.
Sidney was also identified through fingerprints found inside the abandoned car, documents say.
Records show that he posted a $400,000 bond on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
