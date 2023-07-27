Jeremy Dewayne Carlton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a fight involving men armed with "large guns" inside a Family Dollar on South Mendenhall Road, court documents say.

Police said the call was later upgraded to a shooting.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Carlton, was arrested in the shooting and charged with second-degree murder.

One man was shot and died at the scene, police said.

