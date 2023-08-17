Man arrested in dog attack that killed 93-year-old woman, police say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A 43-year-old man was arrested in the death of a 93-year-old woman attacked by three of his pit bulls, police said.
According to the Blytheville Police Department, David Veasey was taken into custody Wednesday, more than two months after his dogs attacked 93-year-old Jeane Bennett in the backyard of her home on North Ruddle Road in Blytheville.
Officers responded to the dog attack just after 6:30 p.m. June 3 and found Bennett was unconscious with bite wounds "severe enough to expose bone," police said.
Police said that three "large" pit bulls from next door got into the woman's backyard and started attacking her. Witnesses and family members came to help and were able to fight off the dogs, police added.
Officers who responded to the attack noticed blood on the dogs and reported that they were being aggressive toward them, police said. Two of the dogs were euthanized at the scene, while the third pit bull was euthanized later by a local vet.
Bennett had since been hospitalized at Regional One Health in Memphis, where she died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, police said.
Blytheville Police investigators identified Veasey as the owners of the dogs.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday and he was taken into custody later that day, police said. He was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful dog attack and various violations of city ordinance.
Veasey was given a $100,000 bond, police said.
